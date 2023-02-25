Kid of class 5th allegedly abducted in Khangarh

(@FahadShabbir)

Police registered a case against five alleged outlaws for abducting a kid of class 5th, here on Saturda

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against five alleged outlaws for abducting a kid of class 5th, here on Saturday.

According to police, a citizen namely Azhar Khan Chandia in an application submitted to Khangarh police station maintained that his kid named Muhammad Zafar, a student of class five, was allegedly abducted by Muhammad Imran along with another four unknown outlaws.

The police registered the case and started searching for the alleged outlaws and the abducted kid. The heirs also appealed to Inspector General Punjab to help the family in tracing their kid.