kid recovered in few hours after kidnapping

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :In a swift operation, Chowk Qureshi police on Monday recovered a kid from the alleged kidnappers just in two hours after the information was conveyed to 15 police emergency number.

A kid named Muhmmad Zubair of three years was allegedly kidnapped from chowk Qureshi Police limits and his parents conveyed their complaint to 15 police emergency line, police officials said.

SHO Amaar yasir , accompanying a team, reached the site. Employing modern technology and resources, the police team recovered the kidnapped kid from Umer Hayat colony within two hours.

The alleged kidnappers Mushtaq, Tahir and Aslam were arrested red handed on the spot. Further investigations were underway to know the reason of kidnapping by the Police, sources added.