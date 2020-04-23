Kid sustains burn injuries due to fire in home after gas leakage

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A kid sustained burn injuries as fire erupted into a house due to gas leakage at 59/10-R here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, fire erupted into kitchen of a house due to gas leakage at 59 /10-R in which a kid sustained serious burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The Rescue fire fighters quickly respond and controlled on fire.

