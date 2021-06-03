'Kidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program a unique model of public service; Musarrat Cheema

Punjab Government has launched a 'Kidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par' program which is a unique model of public service, said spokesperson of Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Government has launched a 'Kidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par' program which is a unique model of public service, said spokesperson of Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

She said, the program was launched by the government under which people were being served at their doorsteps.

She said during the previous regimes, models of looting and corruption were introduced instead of public service.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar's public service program was being acknowledged by all segments of the society as the problems of the people were being resolved at doorsteps of the citizens, she added.

Streets and roads were cleaned and all areas were focused under the program, she said.

"Kidmat Aap ki Deleez Par' program is a model of reform as it has changed the style of public service.

She urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the program a success. The citizens can get registered their complaints through mobile app launched by the Punjab government under the program, she said.

The citizens can download the public service application and inform about the problems which would be solved on priority basis.

She informed that the authorities concerned were monitoring the performance of the government departments with the help of modern technology.