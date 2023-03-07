Kidnapped baby girl recovered, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Millat Town police have recovered an abducted baby girl safely and arrested the accused.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, filed a complaint that his two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima went missing from his house a couple of days ago.

The police started investigation and recovered the baby girl from the house of her father's friend Zafar Mehmood in Chak No119-JB Samana.

The accused told the police that he had married many years ago but he was issue-less. Therefore, he abducted the daughter of his friend Ghulam Hussain to adopt her.