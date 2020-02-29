Kidnapped baby girl recovered in Karachi

Karachi police have recovered a one and a half month old abducted baby girl from Peer Abad area of Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Karachi police have recovered a one and a half month old abducted baby girl from Peer Abad area of Karachi.According to police, the victim child was abducted from a house in north Nazimabad when the wife of Shihab, resident of north Nazimabad was alone at home.

In the meantime, a beggar female came at her door and sought water from her, when she came back she found both beggar female and her baby girl vanished.Father of the victim baby girl lodged a complaint to nearby police station after that police through CCTV footage conducted raids in different areas.However, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Police recovered the victim baby girl during search in Peer Abad area of Karachi.