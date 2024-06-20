Kidnapped Babygirl Recovered From Bahawalpur Zoo
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Local police recovered a three-year-old baby girl from Bahawalpur who was kidnapped and missing a couple of days ago.
Police sources said ten search operation teams were constituted under the supervision of DPO Kamran Mumtaz.
The police surrounded the accused with constant blockades.
About 350 CCTV cameras that were installed at different locations were checked during the search operation.
The victim was found around Bahawalpur Zoo, it was said.
"It all happens due to teamwork and good planning by the police," the DPO said.
The recovery of the child in just a couple of days proved to be a big success for the police, he added.
The DPO said wherever the kidnappers took shelter, they couldn't get away from the reach of the police.
The child, Hurrain, was abducted on Eid Day for a ransom of Rs 60,000,000 in the jurisdiction of the city police station.
Parents extended heartfelt gratitude to the police for the recovery of their child.
