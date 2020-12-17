Kidnapped boy recovered

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police safely recovered an abducted 12-year-old boy from Dera Allah Yar area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

Jaffarabad SDPO Khawind Bakhsh told in a media briefing that a joint team led by SHO Dera Allah Yar conducted raid at a place and recovered a kidnapped boy namely Allah Rakhia.

He said the boy was kidnapped for ransom from Manga Mandi area of Lahore few days ago by unknown abductors.

The SDPO said police cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest kidnappers.

Meanwhile, a proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Fazal was held in another successful raid by police in the area. The police sources said he was involved in various crime activities in the area.

Further investigation was underway.