Kidnapped Boy Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Kidnapped boy recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Kotmomin police on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered an abducted boy.

A police spokesperson said that 10-year-old Masoom, resident of Mohalla Lackawanna was abducted from his street while he was playing by the unknown motorcyclist few days ago.

The police, after lodging a complaint, started investigation under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh and conducted a raid in Kotmomin area. The police recovered a kidnapped boy and arrested the accused and reunited him to his family.

The DPO announced cash prize for police investigation team.

Further investigation was under way.

