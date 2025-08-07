Kidnapped Boy Recovered, Abductor Arrested
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police recovered a 13-year-old boy and arrested the accused involved
in the abduction.
According to the police, Zahid Mahmood of Darwal, in an application to police, said his
son Usman went to a shop to buy household goods but did not return.
The police registered a case and started investigations.
Taking notice of the incident, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad issued orders for the early recovery
of the kidnapped child.
The police traced the child and handed him over to his parents.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in murder case43 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar for coordinated measures to restore cotton's central role in national economy45 seconds ago
-
Govt secures export growth despite challenges, NA told47 seconds ago
-
Sports Gala Sukkur-2025 kicked off to celebrate Independence Day50 seconds ago
-
Kidnapped boy recovered, abductor arrested52 seconds ago
-
District Coordination Committee for Nutrition & Multi-Stakeholder Meeting Held in Sukkur54 seconds ago
-
Vision of independent Pakistan born with 1940 Resolution: Dr Naushad56 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025 smoothly sails through NA11 minutes ago
-
No shortage of life saving medicines in country: NA told11 minutes ago
-
Police launch helmet safety drive in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
India bans 25 books on Kashmir for promoting freedom struggle nerrative21 minutes ago
-
Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered31 minutes ago