Kidnapped boy recovered, abductor arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police recovered a 13-year-old boy and arrested the accused involved

in the abduction.

According to the police, Zahid Mahmood of Darwal, in an application to police, said his

son Usman went to a shop to buy household goods but did not return.

The police registered a case and started investigations.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad issued orders for the early recovery

of the kidnapped child.

The police traced the child and handed him over to his parents.