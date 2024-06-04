Kidnapped boy recovered Muzaffargar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Local police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped boy from Muzaffargarh district.

Official source said it had received complaint that a 19-year-old boy named Mohammad Shahzad was abducted here in the limits of Gulghust police station.

Following the complaint, the case number 1607/24 was registered with police.

It started searching the victim by using all all-out resources and technical means what it was said.

Finally the boy was found from Muzaffargarh after couple of days.

Parents expressed content and offered thanks to the police for recovery of their child.