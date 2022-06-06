UrduPoint.com

Kidnapped Child Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Kidnapped child recovered

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :After a few hours of kidnapping, the Levis Force recovered a missing child on Monday.

The Levis Force official said that unknown men kidnapped a child namely Danial from Haji Shahar of Bolan, Kachi district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kachi Shafqat Shahwani, levies force cordoned off the area with initiating strict checking at the entry and exit points of the district.

The search operation, launched in the area, coerced the kidnappers to release the child near Levis Check post and flee.

Soon after his recovery, the child was handed over to the family while an investigation involving various aspects has been initiated to trace the captives involved in the kidnapping bid.

Further probe was underway.

