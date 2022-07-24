UrduPoint.com

Kidnapped Child Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Kidnapped child recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Police recovered a child after a few hours of his kidnap from Manga Mandi on Sunday.

Police said on Sunday that two-and-a-half-months-old Ghulam Sarwar went missing from his house in Mohalla Baghichi, Mustafabad.

The parents reported the matter to Mustafaabad police which on the direction of DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, cordoned off the area, and with the help of CCTV footage, traced the missing boy from Manga Mangi area.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Samira Bibi.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that she did not have any child, because of which she kidnapped the child.

Police reunited the child with his parents.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Manga Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

13 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

13 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

13 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.