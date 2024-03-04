Open Menu

Kidnapped Children Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Kidnapped children recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Police recovered the two minors being kidnapped in the limits of Sadar Kabir Walla Police Station twelve hours ago.

According to a police spokesman, after receiving information about the kidnapping of Waris (12) and Wasim (13) police constituted multiple teams to conduct raids at different points and succeeded in recovering the children safely from Khanpur.

DPO hailed the SHO and his teams for timely recovering the children and re-united with the parents.

In a statement, the DPO said the protection of lives and property of citizen was their earnest priority.

