Kidnapped girl recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The police have recovered a nine-year-old girl who was kidnapped 20 days ago and arrested three of her alleged kidnappers.

According to a police spokesman, nine-year-old Naghma Bibi daughter of Ali Gohar was abducted from the limits of the Gomal University Police Station on February 09, 2023.

He said a police team led by DSP Paroa Circle Malik Abid Iqbal and Gomal University Police Station SHO Sana Ullah Niazi traced and recovered the abducted girl from District Muzaffargarh of Punjab by using the latest scientific techniques.

The police team also arrested three accused including Tariq, Fayyaz and Bashir residents of Jatoi, Muzaffargarh.

Further investigation was underway from the arrested accused.