Open Menu

Kidnapped Girl Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kidnapped girl recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police recovered a girl from Nawab Shah, Sindh, who was abducted from Malky Kalan, Sialkot.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Saud and Tayyab, had kidnapped 15-year-old girl Sakina from Malky Kalan area of Muradpur police station.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took notice of the incidentand issued orders for recovery of the girl.

Muradpur police traced the accused and recovered the girl from Nawab Shah.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Police Station Sialkot Saud From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

39 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

1 hour ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

2 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

2 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

3 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

4 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan