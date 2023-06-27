Kidnapped girl recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police recovered a girl from Nawab Shah, Sindh, who was abducted from Malky Kalan, Sialkot.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused, Saud and Tayyab, had kidnapped 15-year-old girl Sakina from Malky Kalan area of Muradpur police station.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took notice of the incidentand issued orders for recovery of the girl.

Muradpur police traced the accused and recovered the girl from Nawab Shah.