Kidnapped Girl Recovered In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:26 PM
The investigation police on Friday claimed to have recovered a 13-year-old kidnapped girl and arrested a woman
The accused, Robeena alias Babli, kidnapped the girl, Kainaat, from Manawan area and taken her to Kabeerwala district Khanewal where the accused forcibly managed 'nikah' with her brother Akhtar Abbas.
Taking notice of the incident, the DIG Investigation constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP CIA which conducted a raid at Kabeerwala and recovered the abductee and arrested the accused.