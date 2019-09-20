Kidnapped girl recovered in Lahore

The investigation police on Friday claimed to have recovered a 13-year-old kidnapped girl and arrested a woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The investigation police on Friday claimed to have recovered a 13-year-old kidnapped girl and arrested a woman

The accused, Robeena alias Babli, kidnapped the girl, Kainaat, from Manawan area and taken her to Kabeerwala district Khanewal where the accused forcibly managed 'nikah' with her brother Akhtar Abbas.

Taking notice of the incident, the DIG Investigation constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP CIA which conducted a raid at Kabeerwala and recovered the abductee and arrested the accused.