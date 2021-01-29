Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

The district police recovered a kidnapped girl here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police recovered a kidnapped girl here on Friday.

Police sources said that Amjad Shahid, a resident of Block-31 Sargodha City, had informed the police that one Arshad had allegedly kidnapped his 14-year-old niece (N) on January 26.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed took immediate notice of the incident and ordered for recovery of he girl.

SHO Urban Area police station Irfan Tariq, along with his team, conducted a raid and recovered the girl and arrested the accused Arshad.