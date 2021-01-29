UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidnapped Girl Recovered In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

The district police recovered a kidnapped girl here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police recovered a kidnapped girl here on Friday.

Police sources said that Amjad Shahid, a resident of Block-31 Sargodha City, had informed the police that one Arshad had allegedly kidnapped his 14-year-old niece (N) on January 26.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed took immediate notice of the incident and ordered for recovery of he girl.

SHO Urban Area police station Irfan Tariq, along with his team, conducted a raid and recovered the girl and arrested the accused Arshad.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sargodha January

Recent Stories

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

34 seconds ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

5 minutes ago

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest man for flying kite

4 minutes ago

PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.