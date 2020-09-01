UrduPoint.com
Kidnapped Girl Recovered Safe & Sound; Says AIGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema on Tuesday said an abducted minor girl has been recovered safe and sound by police team in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema on Tuesday said an abducted minor girl has been recovered safe and sound by police team in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

He said that police team conducted successful raid at a hideout and recovered an abducted small girl namely Laraib who was abducted from Railway Colony Quetta on August 24.

He noted that a kidnapper Muhammad Yousaf, shoemaker by profession was arrested. He was also convicted of kidnapping of the girl case in 2015.

Accused Muhammad Yousaf had been released on bail, he said adding that he had criminal record in this connection. AIGP also handed over an abducted girl to her parents during press conference.

