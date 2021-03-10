Kidnapped girl reunited with family; Afghan couple held: SP Investigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :SP Investigation Bannu Zia Hassan Wednesday claimed to have arrested an Afghan couple from Karachi for kidnapping a girl from Bannu district and selling her in Afghanistan against hefty amount.

Talking to media after recovery of the little girl Gulalai d/o Raess Khan from Khost area of Afghanistan with the help of Afghan authorities,he said that the girl was kidnapped from Domael area of district Bannu and the couple took her to Afghanistan through land route and sold her in Khost area.

He said during the course of investigation the police traced out the Afghan couple who were found having links with gangs of international human traffickers and arrested them from Karachi.

The accused were identified as Asif and Shazia.

During the investigation the couple confessed to crime and on their identification the police contacted Afghan authorities for recovery of the kidnapped girl from Khost area and successfully recovered her and reunited her with family at Pak Afghan border.

The SP investigation said that further investigation was underway to arrest the other members of human traffickers.