kidnapped girls recovered, accused arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The police recovered two kidnapped girls from Lahore and also arrested an accused.

According to police here on Thursday, accused Ashfaq kidnapped Hina Azhar,13, and her cousin Falak Ansar,8, from railway crossing area about two days ago.

Muhammad Azhar, the father of a kidnapped girl got registered a case.

The police with the help of CCT camera footage arrested Ashfaq and conducted a raid at ahouse near the Lahore General Hospital and recovered the girls.