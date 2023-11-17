Kidnapped head constable found dead in Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A police head constable who was kidnapped from Land Ahmad Khel area of Lakki Marwat district, the other day was killed by the terrorists on Friday.

Police said Head Constable Farman Uddin had gone to the Land Ahmad Khel area to meet his friend the other day and was abducted by unknown terrorists on his way back home.

Police said the dead body of the Head Constable having bullet marks was found in the same area today. The martyred head constable was deputed in Frontier Reserve Police (FRP).

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.