Kidnapped man found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was found dead from Kambuwan bungalow here in the limits of Saddar police on Thursday.

Police said that on November 7,a case of kidnapping was registered by Sagheer Ahmed in which it was stated that his brother Iftikhar Ahmed had left the house for work and didn't return.

Police recovered a body with torture and bullet marks from Kambuwan bungalow and shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.