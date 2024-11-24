Kidnapped Man Found Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The body of a kidnapped person, Ahsan Saleem, has been recovered from Gulberg on Sunday.
According to the police, the body was found in the canal and shifted to morgue for postmortem. He had gone missing on November 22. He was shot in the head. An investigation is underway in the light of his mobile phone records and statements of the family. A case has been registered on the complaint of his brother, Owais Saleem.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs QESCO’s CEO to ensure voltage power supply in Zhob2 minutes ago
-
Indian Supreme Court weighs Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik's trial amid security concer ..22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri22 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital to be expanded in phases22 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad Rizvi highlights security measures following PTI protest42 minutes ago
-
HED changes procedure of recruitment of principals42 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad on Monday52 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti offered condolences families of Shaheed Allah Rakhia in Sui52 minutes ago
-
Two-day training on School Safety, Education in Emergencies, Disaster Risk Reduction concludes in AJ ..52 minutes ago
-
Franchised PTI collapsed today: Senior minister1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi pledges ending violence against women1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi issues directives for TDPs relief in Kurram1 hour ago