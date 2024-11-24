Kidnapped man found dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The body of a kidnapped person, Ahsan Saleem, has been recovered from Gulberg on Sunday.

According to the police, the body was found in the canal and shifted to morgue for postmortem. He had gone missing on November 22. He was shot in the head. An investigation is underway in the light of his mobile phone records and statements of the family. A case has been registered on the complaint of his brother, Owais Saleem.