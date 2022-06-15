Kidnapped Minor Girl Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Kuchlak Police on Wednesday recovered a minor girl after few hours of her abduction, police said.
They said that an unknown person had kidnapped an eight- year old girl studying in Malik Abdul Ali girls school Kili Barat.
A team of law enforcers headed by SHO Khulak Rozi Khan Shirani after a short chase apprehended the accused within the precincts of Levis Thana Bostan.
The girl was handed over to the family and the accused is being interrogated.
