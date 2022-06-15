Kidnapped minor girl recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Kuchlak Police on Wednesday recovered a minor girl after few hours of her abduction, police said.

They said that an unknown person had kidnapped an eight- year old girl studying in Malik Abdul Ali girls school Kili Barat.

A team of law enforcers headed by SHO Khulak Rozi Khan Shirani after a short chase apprehended the accused within the precincts of Levis Thana Bostan.

The girl was handed over to the family and the accused is being interrogated.

.