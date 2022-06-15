UrduPoint.com

Kidnapped Minor Girl Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kidnapped minor girl recovered

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Kuchlak Police on Wednesday recovered a minor girl after few hours of her abduction, police said.

They said that an unknown person had kidnapped an eight- year old girl studying in Malik Abdul Ali girls school Kili Barat.

A team of law enforcers headed by SHO Khulak Rozi Khan Shirani after a short chase apprehended the accused within the precincts of Levis Thana Bostan.

The girl was handed over to the family and the accused is being interrogated.

.

Related Topics

Police Family

Recent Stories

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

42 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

1 hour ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.