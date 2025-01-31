Kidnapped Policeman Recovered In Dera
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A police constable Muhammad Azam, who was kidnapped last evening, was safely recovered here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, the policeman was successfully recovered during a joint operation that lasted throughout the night and was conducted under the leadership of DPO Dera, Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada by teams of police, CTD, and the Pakistan Army.
He said the unidentified kidnappers managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness and nearby forests.
Police have cordoned off the multiple areas in pursuit of the kidnappers, and efforts were underway to apprehend them.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera5 minutes ago
-
23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes5 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil & Gas production from Bettani-2 Appraisal Well5 minutes ago
-
NSU welcomes APSUP President South Punjab Chapter15 minutes ago
-
Passengers injured due to train’s derailment45 minutes ago
-
CIS bridges healthcare gap with telemedicine in rural Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Tarar pledges to further strengthen Pak-China friendship for future generations45 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Play 'Ghato Ghar Na Aya' enthralls audience at PNCA45 minutes ago
-
Surveillance tightened to reduce plastic waste45 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows strict action against criminals, orders crackdown55 minutes ago
-
Thousands of students, overseas stranded in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 87 professional beggars2 hours ago