Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A police constable Muhammad Azam, who was kidnapped last evening, was safely recovered here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the policeman was successfully recovered during a joint operation that lasted throughout the night and was conducted under the leadership of DPO Dera, Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada by teams of police, CTD, and the Pakistan Army.

He said the unidentified kidnappers managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness and nearby forests.

Police have cordoned off the multiple areas in pursuit of the kidnappers, and efforts were underway to apprehend them.

APP/slm