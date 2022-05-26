UrduPoint.com

Kidnapped Polio Eradication Doctor Recovered From North Wazirstan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Kidnapped polio eradication doctor recovered from North Wazirstan

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan on Thursday said that sincere and continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies resulted in safe recovery of Dr. Zeeshan from North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan on Thursday said that sincere and continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies resulted in safe recovery of Dr. Zeeshan from North Waziristan.

Arshad said that the safe recovery of Dr.

Zeeshan was made possible due to the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies and tribal elders.

The commissioner clarified that necessary steps had been taken to provide security to the anti-polio teams so that such incidents could be prevented in the future.

Dr. Zeeshan was kidnapped almost a week ago by unknown men while he was on his national duty collaborating with the 'WHO N-Stop' (National Stop Transmission of Polio) team.

