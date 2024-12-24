Kidnapped Student Recovered, Two Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Multan police recovered a medical student and arrested two accused just a day after her alleged abduction while en route to her college hostel.
Police said on Tuesday that the abduction occurred on the night of December 22, and swift action was taken following instructions from CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, who directed the immediate recovery of the victim.
An operation was launched under the supervision of SP Cantonment division,Javed Tahir Majeed with ASP cantonment Balar Khan Chandio, and SHO Nadeem Safdar leading the team.Using advanced technology, the police team located and safely recovered the student while apprehending two alleged kidnappers.
A case was registered under relevant sections of law including provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) related to assault, based on the victim’s statement.
Police were investigating.
