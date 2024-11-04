Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Satellite Town Police has successfully recovered a kidnapped trader and arrested the kidnappers, here on Monday.

Police had received information about kidnapping of a trader, Muhammad Rafique, on Oct 14.

Police was informed by the heirs that the kidnapers were demanding 10 crore ransom for his releasing.

Police after using modern technology recovered the trader safely and arrested the kidnapers.

DPO Sargodha Asad Ejaaz Malhi disclosed the matter during a press conference at the DPO office.