Kidnapped Trader Recovered, Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Satellite Town Police has successfully recovered a kidnapped trader and arrested the kidnappers, here on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Satellite Town Police has successfully recovered a kidnapped trader and arrested the kidnappers, here on Monday.
Police had received information about kidnapping of a trader, Muhammad Rafique, on Oct 14.
Police was informed by the heirs that the kidnapers were demanding 10 crore ransom for his releasing.
Police after using modern technology recovered the trader safely and arrested the kidnapers.
DPO Sargodha Asad Ejaaz Malhi disclosed the matter during a press conference at the DPO office.
Recent Stories
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
Lahore second most polluted city in the world
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments
Governor joins Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner meets traders2 seconds ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years12 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody3 minutes ago
-
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world25 seconds ago
-
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins26 seconds ago
-
Furniture shop gutted28 seconds ago
-
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested29 seconds ago
-
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program31 seconds ago
-
Three industrial units fined17 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari18 seconds ago
-
Lahore second most polluted city in the world20 seconds ago
-
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments21 seconds ago