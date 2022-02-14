Kidnapper awarded death sentence

A District and Sessions Court on Monday announced death sentence to a kidnapper on the charges of kidnapping and murder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Monday announced death sentence to a kidnapper on the charges of kidnapping and murder.

According to the prosecution, the accused Ibrahim Yousaf had killed a girl after abducting her when she refused to marry him.

While hearing the arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad Awan awarded a death sentence and a fine of Rs 250,000 to the accused.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father with Banni police in 2019.