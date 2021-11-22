UrduPoint.com

Kidnapper Awarded Life Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:31 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court ATC) on Monday sentenced a kidnapper to life imprisonment in a kidnapping for ransom case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court ATC) on Monday sentenced a kidnapper to life imprisonment in a kidnapping for ransom case.

Pirzada was found guilty of kidnapping Asad Ullah Khan in 2021 for ransom.

ATC No.

1 Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered the confiscation of moveable and immoveable property of the convict.

A case was registered under Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, on the complaint of the victim's brother with Westridge police.

The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

More Stories From Pakistan

