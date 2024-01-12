Kidnapper-cum-killer arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A kidnapper-cum-killer was arrested in four hours after committing crime by Muradpur police here on Friday.

Police said that the team received information that Qamar Shehzad (20) was kidnapped from Kala Ghumna area.

The team after using professional skills,human intelligence and modern technology,conducted an investigation and detained the accused named Danial.

During initial interrogation,it was revealed that he had shot and killed Qamar over enmity and dumped his body in Nallah Palkhu. On identification,the police recovered the body and handed over to the heirs after the postmortem.

Police registered case and launched investigation.