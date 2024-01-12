Open Menu

Kidnapper-cum-killer Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Kidnapper-cum-killer arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A kidnapper-cum-killer was arrested in four hours after committing crime by Muradpur police here on Friday.

Police said that the team received information that Qamar Shehzad (20) was kidnapped from Kala Ghumna area.

The team after using professional skills,human intelligence and modern technology,conducted an investigation and detained the accused named Danial.

During initial interrogation,it was revealed that he had shot and killed Qamar over enmity and dumped his body in Nallah Palkhu. On identification,the police recovered the body and handed over to the heirs after the postmortem.

Police registered case and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police Technology From

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

2 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

2 hours ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

14 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

14 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

14 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

15 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

15 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

15 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan