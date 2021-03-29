UrduPoint.com
Kidnapper Held, Abductee Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in kidnapping of a person for Rs 30 million ransom and recovered the abductee safely.

According to SHO, Westridge police station, the police team after hectic efforts managed to arrest the accused namely Pirzada who had abducted a person namely Asadullah for Rs 30 million ransom.

He informed that on the complaint of the abductee's brother Sabaz Ali, a case was registered in Westridge police station and police started investigation.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali constituted a police team under his supervision which made hectic efforts to trace the culprits and safely recovered the abductee, he added.

Asadullah informed the police that he borrowed Rs 600,000 in 2003 from Feroz Khan, a moneylender, who was father of the accused Pirzada.

The accused demanded Rs 30 million saying the amount was interest of the loan which he had taken from his father and abducted him for not paying the amount.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated SP Potohar, SHO Westridge and the police team for successful raid and recovering the abductee safely.

