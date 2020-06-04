Kidnapper held thru tracking cell phone

Local police succeeded to recover eleven years old kid within a day who was reported to be kidnapped from suburban town of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Local police succeeded to recover eleven years old kid within a day who was reported to be kidnapped from suburban town of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to SHO Sarwar Shaheed Police Station, kidnapper Irfan lured away the child named Ramzan to Tala Gung.

Police reached to the accused through tracking his cell phone and recovered the boy.

Police have registered case against kidnapper and started further probe.