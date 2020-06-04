UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidnapper Held Thru Tracking Cell Phone

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Kidnapper held thru tracking cell phone

Local police succeeded to recover eleven years old kid within a day who was reported to be kidnapped from suburban town of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Local police succeeded to recover eleven years old kid within a day who was reported to be kidnapped from suburban town of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to SHO Sarwar Shaheed Police Station, kidnapper Irfan lured away the child named Ramzan to Tala Gung.

Police reached to the accused through tracking his cell phone and recovered the boy.

Police have registered case against kidnapper and started further probe.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates sacrifices and tireless efforts of ..

6 minutes ago

Flour prices go up in Peshawar

18 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Mosque B ..

31 minutes ago

Floyd Family 'Relieved' by New Charges Against Off ..

15 seconds ago

Sharjah Municipality conducts 17,000 inspections i ..

45 minutes ago

Ahmed Jawad advises masses to be tolerant on socia ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.