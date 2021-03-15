UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidnapper Of Child Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:43 PM

Kidnapper of child commits suicide in faisalabad

An accused committed suicide by jumping in a canal after escaping from police custody late Sunday night in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :An accused committed suicide by jumping in a canal after escaping from police custody late Sunday night in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a young boy Asad Ali (11) ,son of Allah Dittah went missing from chak 509-GB on March 11. His father filed a complaint and police launched investigation.

The police caught a youth Zeeshan Manzoor of the same locality and during interrogation he confessed that he kidnapped Asad Ali and killed him after subjecting him to sexual violence at his cattle farm.

The accused told the police that he used a pistol to threaten the victim and later strangulated him to death. He threw the victim's body into canal Rajbah Bojia to conceal evidence of his crime.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body and police locked the accused behind the bars.

On Sunday night, the police had taken the accused to the site of crime for recovery of pistol etc but when they reached the canal the accused jumped into water. He was rushed to hospital but he failed to survive. Further investigation was in progress, the spokesman added.

App/iah-swf/

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Suicide Young Progress Same SITE Asad Ali March Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan receives COVID-19 vaccine in England

5 minutes ago

Roche to buy US firm GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 ..

3 minutes ago

Man arrested for selling fireworks in kasur

3 minutes ago

US Intends to Strengthen Military Alliances, Maint ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 59 Killed, 129 Injured in Sunday's Protes ..

3 minutes ago

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensati ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.