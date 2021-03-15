Kidnapper of child commits suicide in faisalabad

An accused committed suicide by jumping in a canal after escaping from police custody late Sunday night in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :An accused committed suicide by jumping in a canal after escaping from police custody late Sunday night in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a young boy Asad Ali (11) ,son of Allah Dittah went missing from chak 509-GB on March 11. His father filed a complaint and police launched investigation.

The police caught a youth Zeeshan Manzoor of the same locality and during interrogation he confessed that he kidnapped Asad Ali and killed him after subjecting him to sexual violence at his cattle farm.

The accused told the police that he used a pistol to threaten the victim and later strangulated him to death. He threw the victim's body into canal Rajbah Bojia to conceal evidence of his crime.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body and police locked the accused behind the bars.

On Sunday night, the police had taken the accused to the site of crime for recovery of pistol etc but when they reached the canal the accused jumped into water. He was rushed to hospital but he failed to survive. Further investigation was in progress, the spokesman added.

