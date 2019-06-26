UrduPoint.com
Kidnapper Of Three-year Old Girl Arrested In Islamabad

Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

Aabpara police arrested a person who abducted a three-year old girl from `Sitara Market' in sector G-7, police said on Wednesday

According to details, Rescue 15 of Islamabad police received a call from Mehram Khan s/o Gul Zareen Khan that he left her three-year old daughter Kashaf Nur in his car at Sitara Market and went to purchase some item from nearby shop. When he returned, he found her daughter missing.

Following this call, Rescue 15 informed Aabpara police and a team was immediately sent to the scene by SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi and DSP (City) Muhammad Hussain Lasi.

This team including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Ghulam Rasool, Sub-Inspector Talib Hussain and others reached the scene and cordoned off the area. This team managed to arrest the kidnapper Javed Masih s/o Rehmat Masih and recovered three-year old girl.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of Aabpar police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

