Kidnapper sentenced to life in abduction case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A kidnapper handed life sentences in a kidnapping for ransom case by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

The accused Abdullah was found guilty of abducting a man posing himself an official of law enforcement agency in the remits of Taxila Police station and later released him after receiving ransom money.

During the case proceedings, the victim had identified both the men.

A case under section 365-A and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section seven of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, was registered on the complaint of victim's nephew.

Judge of an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Hamid Hussain pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and listening to arguments from both sides. The judge awarded the accused life imprisonment, a fine worth Rs 0.5 million and confiscating his property and remanded back the accused to jail authorities to serve the sentence.