Kidnappers Arrested From Kasur, Newborn Baby Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The investigation police have arrested the alleged kidnappers, who had abducted a newborn baby from General Hospital Lahore, and recovered the baby safely from them in Kasur area

Talking to the media at his office here on Thursday, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar said that a special team had been formed for safe recovery of the newborn, under the directions of DIG Investigation Kamran Adil.

The team, led by SP Model Town, conducted a raid and arrested an accused woman, her husband and a facilitator from Kasur. The SSP said that the arrested accused were identified as Hafeez Aurangzeb, his wife Fauzia and facilitator Abdul Subhan.

The couple had been issueless for the last four years, and were looking for a child.

Fauzia, along with her husband, went to General Hospital Lahore early in the morning and abducted the newborn with the help of Abdul Subhan.

The accused had made another attempt earlier to abduct a child from the General Hospital, but they had failed, the SSP said.

The accused, Hafeez, is a history-sheeter and he had been involved in seven robbery cases.

The SP Investigation Model Town, DSPs, in-charge investigation and other officers were also present.

