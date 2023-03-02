Kidnappers demand Rs 2 mln for ransom

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Abductors have demanded Rs two million from the family of a person who was trapped by a female in name of marriage on social media.

Police sources said Malik Munir Ahmad, a resident of Chak no 441/EB befriended with a girl on social media a few days ago.

She invited him to Sadiqabad under the pretense of marriage, where the kidnappers of Kacha area held him to ransom, they said adding that the abductee belonged to labour family.

The worried family has applied for registration of a case with the city police station, they concluded.