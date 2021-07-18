Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that the kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter would be arrested very soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that the kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter would be arrested very soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the law-enforcement agencies had found the second taxi driver who had drop off her at telephone both.

The Minister said that "we are in contact with ambassador's family and inquiring the matter through CCTV cameras of the market.

Interior Minister said that Prime Minister had also directed to arrest the culprits within 48 hours.

To a question, the minister said that this incident took place yesterday afternoon adding the stern action would be taken after the comprehensive report.

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured for several hours by unknown assailants.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Ambassador Najib Alikhil, was on her way home on Friday when she was kidnapped and tortured.