Kidnappers of doctors' sons killed in cross firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The police said that four armed men who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two sons of a doctor have been killed in an alleged cross-firing in Ahmadpur Lama area of Rahimyar Khan district.

A spokesman for Rahimyar Khan police said that a gang of four armed men was allegedly involved in kidnapping two sons of a doctor for ransom. "Armed men had kidnapped two little sons of Dr. Hassan Mahmood, ex-superintendent of a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of Rahimyar Khan district," he said that the children were kidnapped from Khanpur City, the residential town of Dr. Mahmood.

He further said that under the supervision of Distrit Police Officer, Rahimyar Khan, Umar Rizwan Gondal and ASP, Shahzaib Chachar, a team of competent officials of the police department safely recovered the kidnapped children from an area lying within jurisdiction of Bahawalpur district.

He said that under the supervision of ASP, Shahzaib Chachar, the police personnel headed by SHO Naveed Wahla and SHO Saif Malhi were deployed on roads in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Ahmadpur Lama and PS Kot Sabzal after the police received intelligence information that the kidnappers had planned to flee to Sindh province from Punjab province.

"The police deployed on road lying through Ahmadpur Lama area signaled a suspected car to stop but the driver instead stopping it accelerate the speed of the vehicle," he said, adding that the police chased the car. "The armed men left car and opened indiscriminate fire at police," the police mouthpiece said, adding that the police retaliated the firing. He added that the suspects were killed in cross firing opened by their own accomplices.

He further said that the deceased were identified as Usman, Haseeb, Junaid and Raheel who were involved in kidnapping of sons of the doctor. The police also recovered one Kalashnikov and three pistols from the possession of the accused.