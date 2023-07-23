Kidnappers of newborn baby arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a woman and her facilitator for kidnapping a newborn baby from the nursery ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital six days ago.

According to police, more than six special teams were formed for the recovery of kidnapped baby boy.

The teams used modern technology and succeeded in arresting a woman accused and her facilitator from Lak Adda for kidnapping the baby boy.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the accused andthe female facilitator would be punished according to law.