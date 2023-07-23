Open Menu

Kidnappers Of Newborn Baby Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kidnappers of newborn baby arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a woman and her facilitator for kidnapping a newborn baby from the nursery ward of District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital six days ago.

According to police, more than six special teams were formed for the recovery of kidnapped baby boy.

The teams used modern technology and succeeded in arresting a woman accused and her facilitator from Lak Adda for kidnapping the baby boy.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said the accused andthe female facilitator would be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Technology Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

36 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

40 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

52 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

1 hour ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

2 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan