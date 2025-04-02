Kidnapping, attempted murder suspects arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Muzaffarabad Police arrested suspects wanted in a kidnapping and attempted murder case during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, those arrested included Muhammad Afzal, son of Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Jaleel Wala, and Muhammad Shoukat, son of Muhammad Fayyaz, a resident of Ghazi Wala.

The police said the suspects had kidnapped Muhammad Tariq due to his involvement in a legal case concerning his brother. They unlawfully detained and physically assaulted him and attempted to kill him.

The suspects had also given threats to Muhammad Tariq and his sister-in-law for pursuing the case. Upon receiving information about the incident, Muzaffarabad police registered a case and launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects. SHO Muzaffarabad Police Station Muhammad Ramzan Gul, along with his team, apprehended the culprits. Further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects were underway, police sources added.