Open Menu

Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Kidnapping, attempted murder suspects arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Muzaffarabad Police arrested suspects wanted in a kidnapping and attempted murder case during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, those arrested included Muhammad Afzal, son of Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Jaleel Wala, and Muhammad Shoukat, son of Muhammad Fayyaz, a resident of Ghazi Wala.

The police said the suspects had kidnapped Muhammad Tariq due to his involvement in a legal case concerning his brother. They unlawfully detained and physically assaulted him and attempted to kill him.

The suspects had also given threats to Muhammad Tariq and his sister-in-law for pursuing the case. Upon receiving information about the incident, Muzaffarabad police registered a case and launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects. SHO Muzaffarabad Police Station Muhammad Ramzan Gul, along with his team, apprehended the culprits. Further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects were underway, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

12 minutes ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

26 minutes ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

41 minutes ago
 ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

1 hour ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

1 hour ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

1 hour ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

2 hours ago
 International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan