Kidnapping Turns Out To Be Money-extorting Drama
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM
He Muzaffargarh police on Friday arrested a self-abducted person, who staged a fake kidnapping drama to extort money from his parents
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Muzaffargarh police on Friday arrested a self-abducted person, who staged a fake kidnapping drama to extort money from his parents.
A police spokesman said that after investigation, Tariq Ali (25), who allegedly staged his fake kidnapping to repay personal debt.
His father who had reported the matter to police on Dec 20, 2023, also sent Rs 25000 to whom he presumed as his son's kidnappers, the spokesman said.
Police, however, recovered the accused and further investigations are underway.
DPO Syed Husnain Haidar commended the police team for resolving the case successfully.
