Kidney Dialysis Center provides free-of-cost treatment to1000 patients, worth Rs 44 million

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) : May 05 (APP):The state-of-the-art free Kidney Dialysis Center at Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital had provided free-of-cost health cover to a total of at least one thousand needy patients in form of a total of 108534 time change of blood worth over Rs. 44 million since its inception so far.

This was stated by Anjuman Falah o Behbood e Insaniat's President Dr. Tahir Mahmood in a briefing to former Lord Mayor of the British House of Lords – Lord Nazir Ahmed who visited the Center on Tuesday and inquired about the well being of the patients getting free-of-cost required change of blood besides other related health cover harmonious to the need of the modern age to the patients.

"The whole above process for dialysis has cost over Rs. 44 million from the free dialysis center, first of its own kind in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir – running in the building of the recently uplifted Mirpur Div. HQ Hospital". Dr. Mahmood said while unveiling the salient features of the center, running with the financial assistance of thousands of the local as well as UK based donors from amongst the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community.

The center is run by the Kashmir-based world-fame NGO Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood e Insaniat.

Besides, Dental Surgeon Dr. Tahir Mahmood, senior medicos and Center's head Nephrologists Dr. Shehzad Sheikh, close aide of Lord Ahmed and ex Sr. Vice President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Khawaja Wajid Rasool Mirpur and others briefed Lord Ahmed of the salient features on the grant center, first of its own kind in AJK.

Referring to the performance of the center, Dr. Tahir Mahmood and the Center's head Nephrologists Dr. Shehzad Sheikh apprised Lord Nazir Ahmad of the rising trend of the disease of dialysis, free Medicare to the in and outdoor patients, especially those admitted in the center for change of blood in different rotations absolutely free of cost without relying upon any due financial assistance by the hospital management or the State Health Authorities – but with the financial contribution of the philanthropists and donors.

Lord Nazir Ahmed lauded the marvelous role of the NGO especially its founder chief – the Dental Surgeon Dr. Tahir Mahmood and his associates for serving the ailing humanity with best of their abilities and professional skills – since at least 200 dialysis patients use to visit the center for transfusion / change of blood in at least three separate shifts daily.

Lord Ahmed, primarily the native of Mirpur city of AJK, assured the management of the center of the dispensation of the due assistance through the best of his abilities under the spirit of serving the ailing humanity to ensure the smooth functioning of the center in view of its future needs of serving for rehabilitation of the sick humanity, through persuading the philanthropist from amongst the UK-based Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community, who were already performing a vibrant role to serve the ailing humanity at their native district of Mirpur in the health sector with prime focus for dispensation of quality Medicare through their own-constructed hospitals in various parts of this district.