Kidney disease needs timely diagnosis, treatment: Prof Al-freed

(@FahadShabbir)

Kidney disease is called a silent killer and one in every 10 persons has a kidney disease which requires timely diagnosis and treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Kidney disease is called a silent killer and one in every 10 persons has a kidney disease which requires timely diagnosis and treatment.

These views were expressed by Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amir-Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing a seminar, organised at Lahore General Hospital here on Wednesday to highlight the prevalence of kidney diseases, prevention, diagnosis, importance and public awareness in society.

He said that if kidneys were not working properly, harmful toxins and excess fluids build up in the body, which may cause the symptoms of kidney failure. "These symptoms can include high blood pressure, extreme tiredness, persistent headaches, swelling in the face and ankles, fluid retention and / or lower back pain," he said.

He said that the rate of kidney complications in men was increasing day by day, but women were the first to donate a kidney.

He said that the campaign should be launched so that the young generation could be protected from this deadly disease. Prof Al-freed Zafar stressed that according to an estimate, more than 200,000 patients were being provided dialysis services annually in Pakistan, which was a matter of concern.

Addressing the seminar, Prof of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal and In-charge Nephrology Dr. Yasir Hussain said that kidney was of utmost importance to human life as with kidney failure, human life was impossible. He said that most kidney stones were silent, which was only known on ultrasound report.

Urologist Dr. Shah Jahan told the participants about the symptoms of kidney disease and more swelling on face and foot in the morning. He said that lack of sleep, loss of appetite, foam in the urine, bladder irritation and respiratory distress were main symptoms' of it and diabetes and hypertension also cause kidney dysfunction. He said that in kidney diseases patients should refer to an authorized physician immediately and do not delay in medical examination and use less of greasy foods.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam said that there were separate wards for women and men in the urology department. He urged the citizens not to put their lives at the risk by self medication and adopt a healthy life, make sure to use simple food and clean water, control blood pressure and diabetes by normalizing exercise.

Professor Dr. Giasun-Nabi Tayyab, faculty members, doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on this occasion.