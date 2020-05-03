Kidney Hill park to be opened for public after lockdown: Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that more than 40,000 different types of trees and saplings have been planted in the 62-acre Kidney Hill Park in the center of metropolis and when the lockdown is over, the hill park would be opened for the people.

Waseem expressed these views while visiting to Kidney Hill Park here on Sunday, said a statement.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that there is pressure to open the park, but the opening of the park for public or entry of large numbers of people in it could lead to the spread of the coronavirus, so all parks, zoos and safaris in Karachi would be closed until the situation improves. Kidney Hill Park is a great gift from KMC for the citizens, he added.

He said that all encroachments have been removed from Kidney Hill park and gates have been installed at the entrances and tracks are being constructed.

The Mayor of Karachi said that under the supervision of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, the officers and employees of KMC have worked day and night to turn it into a park and soon it will become a beautiful and charming spot for the people.

He directed the Director General Parks to take care of the green belts of all the parks and roads during the lockdown and to continue the process of renovation of the parks and pruning of trees with the necessary staff.

He also directed to take care of the plants and trees planted in the new parks being constructed.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the staff assigned to Bagh Ibn Qasim, Polo Ground, Bagh Jinnah, Hill Park, Aziz Bhatti Park, Safari Park and other major parks should be divided and deployed.