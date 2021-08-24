UrduPoint.com

Kidney Hills Reference: AC Testifies Another Witness Against Mandviwala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Kidney Hills reference: AC testifies another witness against Mandviwala

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday recorded the statement of another witness against former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday recorded the statement of another witness against former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference.

The court also granted one day exemption from the hearing to Saleem Mandviwala on his lawyer's request.

The defence lawyers Arshad Tabraiz and Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi conducted examination with the prosecution witness Muhammad Ahsan. Later, the court testified another witness Nisar Ahmed.

The court made the documents submitted by the witness as case record and adjourned the case till September 16.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

