Kidney Hills Reference: Court Defers Mandviwala's Indictment

Kidney Hills reference: Court defers Mandviwala's indictment

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday once again deferred the indictment of Senate former deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and other accused till June 23, in Kidney Hills plots allotment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday once again deferred the indictment of Senate former deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and other accused till June 23, in Kidney Hills plots allotment reference.

The charges could not be framed this day again due to the incomplete attendance of the accused named in the corruption case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Mandviwala and co-accused.

At the outset of hearing, the two accused including Tariq Mehmood and Abdul Qadir's lawyers requested the judge to grant one-day exemption from hearing, which was permitted by the court. The court also allowed Mandviwala to leave after marking his attendance.

The judge instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till June 23.

