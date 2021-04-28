UrduPoint.com
Kidney Stones Linked To Bone Problems: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Kidney stones linked to bone problems: Study

People with kidney stones may be at risk of osteoporosis or bone fracture, said a new study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :People with kidney stones may be at risk of osteoporosis or bone fracture, said a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, found that approximately one-quarter of individuals with kidney stones had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or bone fracture around the time of their kidney stone diagnosis.

"We hope this work raises awareness regarding the possibility of reduced bone strength in patients with kidney stones," said lead author Calyani Ganesan from Stanford University in the US.

For the study, the team identified 531,431 patients with kidney stone disease between 2007 and 2015, Medical daily reported .

The team found that 23.6 per cent of patients had a diagnosis of osteoporosis or fracture around the time of their kidney stone diagnosis.

In patients with no prior history of osteoporosis or bone analyses before their kidney stone diagnosis, 9.1 per cent received a bone density scan after a kidney stone diagnosis, of whom 20 per cent were subsequently diagnosed with osteoporosis.

The findings provide support for wider use of bone density screening in individuals with kidney stones, including middle-aged and older men who may not be recognised as at-risk for osteoporosis or fracture, the researchers said.

"In our future work, we hope to identify which patients with kidney stones are at higher risk for osteoporosis or fracture to help guide bone density screening efforts by clinicians in this population," Ganesan added.

